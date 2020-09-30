CHEYENNE – New confirmed coronavirus cases in 17 counties pushed the number of active cases in Wyoming over 1,100 for the first time Wednesday.
Figures from the Wyoming Department of Health showed that the number of active cases increased by 38 on Wednesday to total 1,107.
The growth was pushed by 98 new laboratory-confirmed cases and 29 new probable cases reported during the day. The number of recoveries increased by 82.
As of Wednesday, Albany County had 204 active cases; Natrona had 166; Laramie had 91; Fremont had 90; Campbell had 83; Sheridan had 71; Teton had 69; Lincoln had 67; Park had 49; Sublette had 37; Converse had 33; Goshen had 31; Carbon had 21; Uinta had 17; Crook and Weston had 14; Big Horn, Johnson, Platte and Sweetwater had 11; Washakie had four, and Hot Springs had two.
The active cases were divided among 936 people with laboratory-confirmed cases and 171 with probable cases.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases, and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Seventeen counties reported new confirmed cases Wednesday: Albany, Campbell, Carbon, Converse, Crook, Fremont, Goshen, Laramie, Lincoln, Natrona, Park, Platte, Sheridan, Sublette, Sweetwater, Teton and Weston. Natrona County had the largest increase in cases at 18.
The increase brought the total number of confirmed cases seen since the illness was first detected in Wyoming to 5,046.
The number of probable cases in the state went up by 29 on Wednesday to total 902 since the pandemic began.
Of the 5,948 people diagnosed with confirmed or probable cases, 4,791 have recovered, the Health Department said.