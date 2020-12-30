CHEYENNE – A trend of steady declines in the number of active cases of coronavirus in Wyoming was reversed Wednesday as the total climbed back over 1,500.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said it had received reports of 114 new laboratory-confirmed cases on Wednesday.
However, that number was offset slightly by a reduction in confirmed case numbers of 36, with the biggest drop, 30, being seen in Fremont County. The reduction left the state with a net increase of 78 cases.
Kim Deti, a spokeswoman for the department, said the reduction was the result of “data cleanup.”
Also on Wednesday, the state received reports of 132 new probable cases and of 74 recoveries among patients with either confirmed or probable cases.
The numbers left the state with 1,531 active cases, an increase of 136 from Tuesday. The increase followed three days of declines that saw the number of active cases fall by more than 900 since Saturday.
As of Wednesday, Natrona County had 219 active cases; Laramie County had 197; Campbell County had 154; Park County had 113; Fremont County had 106; Sweetwater County had 104; Sheridan had 97; Uinta had 64; Lincoln had 59; Albany had 57; Teton had 55; Big Horn had 50; Washakie had 49; Converse had 40; Goshen had 37; Johnson had 34; Carbon had 22; Weston had 18; Platte had 17; Crook had 15; Hot Springs had 13; Sublette had 10, and Niobrara had one.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 18 counties. Campbell County saw the largest number of new cases at 15. Park County reported 13.
Besides Fremont County, reductions in confirmed cases were noted in Johnson County (two), Laramie County (three), and Niobrara County (one).
The new cases left the state with 37,798 confirmed cases seen since the first case was detected in Wyoming in mid-March.
The increase in probable cases meant that 6,335 such cases have been seen since the pandemic began.
The growth in recoveries brought the number of people to recover from confirmed or probable cases since mid-March to 42,197.