CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 12 on Friday, despite the detection of 42 new cases in the state.
Figures from the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily coronavirus update showed that Washakie County accounted for almost one-quarter of the new cases reported Friday, with 10 confirmed cases.
However, the number of people to recover since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March grew by 54 during the day to total 2,420.
The numbers combined to force active cases down by 12, with 10 counties reporting a decline.
As of Friday, Fremont County had 103 confirmed cases; Laramie County had 88; Carbon County had 62; Teton had 47; Park and Uinta had 43; Albany had 32; Washakie had 24; Sheridan had 22; Natrona had 19; Lincoln had 16; Campbell and Goshen had 15; Sweetwater had 14; Sublette had four; Big Horn, Converse and Hot Springs had two, and Johnson had one.
Crook, Niobrara, Platte and Weston counties had no active cases.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The total number of cases reported since the pandemic began reached 3,000 on Friday, an increase of 42 from Thursday.
The state reported 41 new laboratory-confirmed cases in Campbell, Carbon, Fremont, Goshen, Laramie, Natrona, Park, Sheridan, Sweetwater, Teton, Uinta and Washakie counties to bring the total number of confirmed cases seen since March to 2,490.
The number of probable cases grew by one to total 510 on Friday. A probable case is defined as one where the patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case, but has not been tested.
The state’s 2,420 recoveries have been seen among 2,007 confirmed cases and 413 probable cases.