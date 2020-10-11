CHEYENNE – Another day, another record high total of active COVID-19 cases in Wyoming.
As of 9 a.m. Sunday, the total number of active coronavirus cases statewide was 1,680, an increase of 86 over Saturday's 1,594.
In Laramie County, active cases increased by 21 from Saturday to Sunday to reach 239. Three weeks ago, on Sept. 20, that total was 56.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases seen in Wyoming since the illness was first diagnosed in the state increased by 138 on Sunday, from 6,338 to 6,476.
The greatest increase in coronavirus cases was in Albany County, which reported 30 new cases in the past 24 hours.
Laramie and Natrona counties have 16 new cases; Campbell, Fremont and Park counties each have 15 new cases; Lincoln County has 12 more cases; Johnson and Teton counties have four new cases; Sheridan County has three; Converse and Big Horn counties reported two; Goshen, Platte, Sublette, Uinta and Washakie counties each reported just one new case.
The Health Department shows a decrease of one coronavirus case in Sweetwater County.
From 3 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m Saturday, the highest increase in coronavirus cases was found in Laramie County, which reported 23 new cases during that time.
The next update from the Wyoming Department of Health will be posted at 3 p.m. Monday.