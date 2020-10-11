Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Rain showers along with windy conditions. High around 50F. Winds WNW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Clear with gusty winds developing late. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.