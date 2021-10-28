CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 54 on Thursday.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its regular coronavirus update, said it received reports of 347 new laboratory-confirmed cases Thursday, along with 144 new probable cases.
Also on Thursday, the department said it received new reports of 545 recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases, leaving Wyoming with 3,305 active cases, a decline of 54 from Wednesday.
Natrona County had the highest number of active cases at 584; Laramie County had 377; Fremont County had 336; Sheridan County had 236; Campbell had 192; Goshen had 189; Carbon had 181; Uinta had 164; Park had 158; Sweetwater had 154; Albany had 134; Lincoln had 97; Weston had 96; Washakie had 84; Teton had 76; Converse had 56; Sublette had 38; Platte had 36; Crook had 33; Johnson had 26; Niobrara had 24; Big Horn had 22, and Hot Springs had 12.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 102,403 the number of Wyoming residents diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming.
The number of people receiving treatment for coronavirus in Wyoming hospitals fell by 17 on Thursday to total 211. Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center had the highest number of coronavirus patients in the state, 46, while 37 were being treated at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.