CHEYENNE – The state’s number of active coronavirus cases fell by 34 on Tuesday as the Wyoming Department of Health reported recoveries among 70 people who have been infected with the disease since mid-March.
The department, in its daily coronavirus update, said the number of recoveries among those with laboratory-confirmed and probable coronavirus cases outnumbered the number of new cases reported during the day, 36.
The combined numbers set Wyoming’s number of active cases at 575, with 467 seen among patients with confirmed cases and 108 among those with probable cases.
Fremont County had 114 active cases on Tuesday; Laramie County had 103; Carbon County had 56; Teton County had 50; Uinta County had 43; Park had 38; Albany had 34; Natrona and Sheridan had 25; Sweetwater had 21; Lincoln had 20; Campbell had 13; Goshen and Washakie had nine; Sublette had eight; Big Horn and Converse had three, and Hot Springs had one.
Crook, Johnson, Niobrara, Platte and Weston counties had no active cases.
The total number of confirmed cases seen since the illness was first detected in Wyoming grew by 28 on Tuesday to total 2,392, with new cases reported in Carbon, Converse, Crook, Fremont, Goshen, Laramie, Lincoln, Natrona, Sheridan, Sublette, Sweetwater, Teton, Uinta and Washakie counties. The largest increases during the day were seen in Natrona, Teton and Washakie counties, which each reported four new confirmed cases.
The number of probable cases increased by eight to total 492. A probable case is one where a patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case, but has not been tested.
Among the total of 2,884 confirmed and probable cases, the department said, 2,284 patients have recovered, including 1,900 with confirmed cases and 384 with probable cases.