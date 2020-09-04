CHEYENNE – More than 100 people were reported as recovering from the coronavirus Friday, dropping Wyoming’s number of active cases to below 600 for the first time in several weeks.
The news came on the same day the Department of Health reported a 42nd death from coronavirus, an older Natrona County man who had been hospitalized for treatment of the illness.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said 103 recoveries were reported Friday, with most, 56, coming from Carbon County.
The recoveries offset an increase of 37 in new laboratory-confirmed and probable cases and pushed the number of active cases in the state down to 554.
Carbon County had 74 active cases; Laramie County had 70; Albany County had 68; Fremont had 53; Sheridan had 47; Natrona had 42; Park had 38; Campbell had 35; Goshen had 30; Teton had 18; Uinta had 17; Sweetwater and Washakie had 12; Lincoln had 10; Big Horn had nine; Converse had seven; Weston had five; Crook had three; Hot Springs had two, and Platte and Sublette had one. Johnson and Niobrara had no active cases.
Active cases were found in 443 people with laboratory-confirmed cases and 111 people with probable cases.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases, and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The number of people to recover from the illness since it was first detected in Wyoming in March grew to 3,393 on Friday, an increase of 103. The recoveries included 2,888 people with confirmed cases and 505 with probable cases.
Fourteen counties reported 29 new confirmed cases on Friday, bringing the total of confirmed cases seen since the pandemic began to 3,373. New cases were reported in Big Horn, Campbell, Fremont, Lincoln, Park, Washakie, Nartrona, Goshen, Laramie, Sweetwater, Uinta, Teton, Albany and Sheridan counties. Sheridan County saw the largest increase in cases at eight.
Probable cases, where a patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case, increased by eight to total 616 since the pandemic began.