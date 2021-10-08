CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming declined by 101 Friday.
The Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update said the state received reports of 404 new laboratory-confirmed cases on Friday and 135 reports of new probable cases.
At the same time, the department received new reports of 640 recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases, leaving the state with 3,715 active cases, a decline of 101 from Thursday.
Natrona County continued to have the state’s highest number of active cases at 713; Campbell County had 369; Laramie County had 332; Fremont had 287; Sheridan had 241; Uinta had 240; Park had 236; Sweetwater had 202; Lincoln had 141; Albany had 139; Washakie had 120; Converse had 102; Big Horn had 93; Goshen had 86; Sublette had 78; Carbon had 69; Platte had 60; Johnson had 46; Teton and Weston had 44; Crook had 42; Hot Springs had 18, and Niobrara had 13.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 94,303 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 89,547 have recovered.
The number of people being treated in Wyoming hospitals for coronavirus declined by four on Friday to total 213. Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center had the highest number of COVID patients, 48, while Cheyenne Regional Medical Center had 39.