CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 14 on Thursday.
The Wyoming Department of Health said it received 57 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus on Thursday, along with 15 new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 86, leaving the state with 326 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 69; Fremont and Natrona had 33; Albany had 25; Teton had 19; Sweetwater and Weston had 18; Campbell had 15; Carbon, Goshen and Sheridan had 14; Platte and Washakie had seven; Park had six; Big Horn, Hot Springs, Lincoln, Sublette and Uinta had five; Niobrara had four; Crook had three, and Johnson had two. Converse County had no active cases.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 155,349 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 153,282 have recovered.
The number of people being treated for coronavirus in Wyoming hospitals declined by five Thursday to total 36.
The highest number of patients, 12, was being treated at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, while Wyoming Medical Center in Casper was treating eight.