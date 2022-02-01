...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range and Adjacent Foothills, Central
Laramie County. This includes Vedauwoo, Horse Creek, and the
city of Cheyenne. The heaviest amounts are expected
immediately along the Colorado border.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed
roads and low visibilities in falling and blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 285 on Tuesday.
The Wyoming Department of Health said it received 566 reports of new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, along with 234 reports of probable cases.
At the same time, the number of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 1,060, leaving the state with 5,224 active cases.
The highest number of active cases was found in Laramie County, 1,125; Natrona County had 723; Fremont County had 578; Campbell had 489; Sweetwater had 407; Sheridan had 315; Albany had 286; Teton had 201; Carbon had 158; Park had 143; Goshen had 118; Lincoln had 105; Uinta had 83; Sublette and Washakie had 75; Johnson had 62; Converse had 61; Weston had 57; Crook had 52; Hot Springs had 36; Platte had 35; Big Horn had 32, and Niobrara had eight.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 147,305 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 140,431 have recovered.
The number of people hospitalized in Wyoming for coronavirus treatment increased by two on Tuesday to stand at 167.
The highest number of COVID patients, 56, was found at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center, while Cheyenne Regional Medical Center was treating 40.