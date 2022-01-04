...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow possible. Areas of blowing snow
likely along and west of the Laramie Range. Total snowfall
accumulations ranging from 2 to 5 inches for most areas, with a
localized band of 8 to 12 inches possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Wyoming. The most favored area for
heavy snowfall banding is expected across Platte and Goshen
counties.
* WHEN...Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions possible due to icy, snow
covered roads and reduced visibilities in falling snow. Bitterly
cold temperatures are also likely Wednesday night into Thursday
morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH possible.
* WHERE...Interstate 25 corridor in southeast Wyoming including
Douglas, Wheatland, and Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 99 over the long holiday weekend.
Wyoming Department of Health figures showed the state received reports of 800 new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus between Friday and Monday, along with 205 reports of new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 1,104, leaving the state with 1,228 active cases.
Teton County had the highest number of active cases Monday, 283; Laramie County had 254; Uinta County had 131; Albany County had 98; Natrona County had 95; Fremont had 75; Campbell had 58; Lincoln had 41; Sweetwater had 38; Sheridan had 37; Park had 34; Carbon had 18; Platte had 14; Crook and Weston had eight; Converse and Goshen had seven; Washakie had six; Sublette had four, and Big Horn, Hot Springs, Johnson and Niobrara had three.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 116,643 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming.