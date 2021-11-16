CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming declined by 48 on Tuesday.
The Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update said the state received reports of 193 new laboratory-confirmed cases and 117 new probable cases Tuesday. At the same time, the state received 309 new reports of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases, leaving Wyoming with 2,102 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 415; Natrona County had 410; Uinta County had 153; Albany and Fremont had 128; Campbell had 118; Sweetwater had 112; Sheridan had 84; Park had 61; Sublette had 56; Lincoln had 52; Teton had 48; Goshen had 47; Johnson had 46; Carbon and Niobrara had 36; Platte had 33; Big Horn had 31; Washakie had 29; Converse and Crook had 27; Weston had 21, and Hot Springs had four.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 108,413 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 104,964 have recovered.
The number of patients in Wyoming hospitals for treatment of COVID fell by eight on Tuesday to total 157. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center had the highest number of patients at 43, while 40 patients were being treated for coronavirus at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center.