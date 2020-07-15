CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 10 on Wednesday as the number of recoveries in patients infected since the virus was first detected in the state outpaced the number of new cases for the second consecutive day.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said 24 new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in nine counties, and 10 new probable case were reported. At the same time, the number of patients with both confirmed and probable cases to recover since mid-March increased by 44.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 90, followed by Fremont County at 83.
The department said new confirmed cases were reported in Albany, Campbell, Fremont, Laramie, Natrona, Park, Sheridan, Sweetwater and Teton counties. The largest increase was seen in Fremont County at seven.
As of Tuesday, Fremont County had seen a total of 356 confirmed cases since the pandemic began; Laramie County had 239; Uinta County had 168; Natrona and Sweetwater counties had 146; Teton County had 137; Park had 77; Campbell County had 74; Albany had 46; Washakie had 38; Lincoln had 36; Sheridan County had 27; Big Horn had 26; Johnson had 18; Converse had 17; Carbon had 16; Hot Springs had nine; Crook and Goshen had eight; Sublette had six; Platte and Weston had three, and Niobrara had 1.
The number of active cases on Wednesday stood at 459, with Laramie County having the highest number, 90.
Fremont County had 83 active cases; Natrona County had 57; Park had 39; Sweetwater had 36; Uinta had 29; Campbell had 23; Albany had 21; Teton had 20; Big Horn had 18; Sheridan had 11; Lincoln had 10; Carbon had eight; Washakie had three; Converse, Goshen, Johnson, Sublette and Weston had two, and Crook had one.
Hot Springs, Niobrara and Platte counties had no active cases.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases, and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The number of people to have recovered from the virus since mid-March was set at 1,506 Wednesday, including 1,211 recoveries among those with confirmed cases and 295 among those with probable cases.
A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has no temperature for three days and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.
A probable case is defined as one where the patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case, but has not been tested for the illness. The Department of Health said that as of Wednesday, 295 probable cases had been reported since mid-March.
There have been 22 deaths among Wyoming residents attributed to the coronavirus. However, two of those patients were living in Colorado at the time they were diagnosed with the illness and they were not counted as confirmed cases in Wyoming.