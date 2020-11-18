CHEYENNE – The report of 703 new confirmed coronavirus cases in Wyoming pushed the number of active cases in the state over 11,000 on Wednesday.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said every county reported new confirmed cases Wednesday. In addition, 119 new probable cases were reported.
When combined with new reports of 345 recoveries, the state had 11,368 active coronavirus cases on Wednesday, an increase of 477 over Tuesday.
Natrona County continued to have the highest number of active cases at 2,320; Albany County had 1,693; Laramie County had 1,614; Campbell had 1,370; Fremont had 741; Sheridan had 511; Park had 388; Sweetwater had 358; Goshen had 332; Uinta had 318; Lincoln had 248; Platte had 206; Teton had 205; Carbon had 189; Weston had 177; Johnson had 122; Converse had 112; Washakie had 107; Crook had 93; Big Horn and Sublette had 89; Niobrara had 44, and Hot Springs had 42.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases, and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
All 23 of Wyoming’s counties reported new confirmed cases Wednesday, with Natrona County reporting the most new cases at 166. Fremont County had 76 new cases.
The increase brought the total number of confirmed cases seen since the first case was diagnosed in Wyoming in mid-March to 21,750.
The increase of 119 in probable cases brought the total seen since mid-March to 3,525. A probable cases is one where the patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case, but has not been tested for the illness.
The number of recoveries from both confirmed and probable cases seen since the pandemic began stood at 13,752 on Wednesday with the new reports of 345 recoveries.