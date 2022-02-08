CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 635 on Tuesday.
Wyoming Department of Health figures showed the state received reports of 287 new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday and 150 reports of new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 1,055, leaving the state with 1,810 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 305; Fremont County had 242; Natrona County had 239; Campbell County had 171; Sweetwater County had 168; Sheridan had 98; Teton had 88; Albany had 69; Park had 63; Carbon had 54; Lincoln had 53; Goshen had 40; Converse and Uinta had 28; Platte had 27; Crook and Hot Springs had 24; Weston had 23; Sublette had 22; Washakie had 16; Big Horn had 12; Johnson had nine, and Niobrara had seven.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 151,159 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 147,682 have recovered.
The number of patients in Wyoming hospital being treated for coronavirus increased by 12 between Monday and Tuesday to total 124.
Most of the patients, 39, were being treated at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center, while 28 were being treated at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.