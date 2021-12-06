CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 66 over the weekend.
The Wyoming Department of Health said it received reports of 276 new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus between Friday and Monday, along with reports of 111 new probable cases.
Also over the weekend, the number of reports of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 453, leaving the state with 1,365 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 314; Natrona County had 199; Uinta County had 133; Campbell County had 113; Carbon County had 98; Sheridan County had 81; Fremont County had 66; Park County had 61; Sweetwater had 55; Albany had 47; Teton had 37; Lincoln had 27; Platte had 19; Goshen had 18; Big Horn had 15; Johnson had 14; Crook had 12; Sublette had 11; Weston had nine; Washakie had eight; Niobrara had six, and Hot Springs had two.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 112,199 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 109,406 have recovered.
The number of patients being treated for coronavirus in Wyoming hospitals dropped by five on Monday from Friday to total 115.
The highest number of patients was being treated at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, 40. Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center was treating 28.