CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 483 on Wednesday.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its regular coronavirus update, said it received reports Wednesday of 375 new laboratory-confirmed cases and 191 new probable cases. At the same time, the number of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases grew by 83, leaving the state with 3,749 active cases, an increase of 483 from Tuesday.
Natrona County continued to lead the state in active cases at 659; Campbell County had 294; Laramie County had 337; Fremont had 294; Park had 244; Sheridan had 225; Uinta had 223; Sweetwater had 177; Albany had 158; Washakie had 148; Lincoln had 144; Converse had 109; Goshen had 105; Big Horn had 98; Sublette had 84; Platte had 73; Carbon had 65; Johnson had 50; Crook had 45; Weston had 35; Teton had 34; Hot Springs had 33, and Niobrara had 15.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 93,083 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in the state. Of those, 88,293 have recovered.
The number of people hospitalized in Wyoming for treatment of coronavirus increased by six from Tuesday to total 201. The highest number of patients, 51, was found at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center, while 32 were being treated at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.