...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM
MST THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Periods of snow continuing through tonight. Additional
accumulations less than one inch. Dangerous wind chills as low
as 25 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming into the northern Nebraska
Panhandle.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel may remain hazardous due to to icy roadways and
reduced visibilities in snow showers. Dangerously low wind
chills can lead to frostbite in 15 minutes or less if
precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing,
knit hat, and mittens.
CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 12 on Wednesday.
Wyoming Department of Health figures showed the state received 71 new reports of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday. There was no increase in the number of probable cases.
At the same time, the number of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 59, leaving the state with 250 active cases.
Laramie County had 38 active cases; Fremont and Natrona counties had 29; Weston had 19; Sweetwater and Teton had 18; Campbell and Goshen had 16; Platte had nine; Carbon and Park had eight; Albany, Big Horn and Sheridan had six; Uinta had five; Lincoln and Niobrara had four; Washakie had three; Converse, Hot Springs and Sublette had two, and Crook and Johnson had one.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 155,629 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in March of 2020. Of those, 153,630 have recovered.