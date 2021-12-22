CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 80 on Wednesday.
The Wyoming Department of Health reported it received 139 reports of new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday, along with 17 new probable cases.
Also on Wednesday, the department received reports of 80 recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases, leaving the state with 930 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases on Wednesday, 204; Uinta County had 116; Natrona County had 96; Teton County had 92; Fremont had 58; Campbell had 55; Sweetwater had 48; Sheridan had 43; Carbon had 40; Park had 29; Albany had 28; Goshen and Weston had 19; Lincoln had 17; Sublette had 13; Platte had 11; Crook had 10; Johnson had eight; Big Horn had seven; Converse had six; Hot Springs and Washakie and five, and Niobrara had one.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 114,062 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 111,606 have recovered.