CHEYENNE – As of 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases seen in Wyoming since the illness was first diagnosed in the state increased by 162, from 4,618 to 4,780.
According to its daily update, the Wyoming Department of Health said there were increases in the number of coronaviruses in 20 of Wyoming's 23 counties. Only Platte, Niobrara and Weston counties did not report any new cases.
Albany County has 26 new cases; Natrona County has 24 new cases. Teton County reports 18 more coronavirus cases; Fremont County has 16; Sheridan County has 14 new cases; Laramie County reports 12; Goshen County has 11; Campbell County has eight more cases; Lincoln County has seven; Park County has six; Big Horn, Carbon, Crook and Sweetwater counties each report three new cases of coronavirus; Converse and Uinta counties have two; Hot Springs, Johnson, Sublette and Washakie counties each have just one more case.
The total number of active coronavirus cases statewide is now 1,064, an increase of 128 from Saturday's total of 936. This marks the first time since the pandemic arrived in Wyoming in March that active cases have topped 1,000.