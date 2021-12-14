...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 50 MPH with gusts 70 to
80 MPH possible.
* WHERE...Interstate 80 corridor from Cheyenne to Sidney
including the cities of Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, Kimball,
Sidney, Harrisburg, and Bridgeport.
* WHEN...8 AM until 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways. Winds of this magnitude can also lead to property
damage and localized power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 13 on Tuesday.
Wyoming Department of Health figures showed the state received reports of 103 new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday and 53 new probable cases.
Also on Tuesday, the number of recoveries reported among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 113, leaving the state with 1,035 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 238; Natrona County had 124; Uinta County had 114; Campbell had 78; Fremont had 75; Carbon had 73; Sweetwater had 55; Park had 53; Teton had 35; Weston had 27; Goshen and Sheridan had 24; Albany had 22; Sublette had 18; Lincoln and Platte had 15; Johnson had 11; Converse had seven; Big Horn, Hot Springs and Washakie had six; Crook had five, and Niobrara had four.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 113,233 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since it was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 110,696 have recovered.
The number of people being treated for coronavirus in Wyoming hospitals remained the same as Monday at 108. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center had the highest number of coronavirus patients, 42, while Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center had 23.