CHEYENNE – Wyoming received reports of 347 new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday, contributing to an increase in active cases of 167.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its regular coronavirus update, said the state also received reports of 160 new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of recoveries reported among those with either confirmed or probable cases of COVID increased by 314, leaving the state with 2,949 active cases, an increase of 167 from Monday.
Natrona County led the state for active cases with 507; Laramie County had 422; Campbell County had 311; Uinta County had 221; Fremont had 184; Sweetwater had 161; Albany had 159; Sheridan had 157; Teton had 144; Park had 113; Converse had 90; Lincoln had 72; Goshen had 62; Platte had 56; Carbon had 51; Johnson had 47; Weston. Had 41; Hot Springs had 38; Big Horn had 29; Crook had 28; Washakie had 22, and Niobrara and Sublette had 17.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 19 counties Tuesday. Laramie County had the highest number of new cases at 51, while Natrona County had 48, and Albany County had 47.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 72,069 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 68,285 have recovered.
The number of people hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus on Tuesday was 165, the same number seen Monday. Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center had the highest number of COVID patients at 41. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center had 28.