...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THURSDAY IN
SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE SOUTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 4 PM MST THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 310 AND
313...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 4 PM MST Thursday. This
replaces the Fire Weather Watch.
* AFFECTED AREA...In Nebraska, fire weather zone 313. In Wyoming, fire
weather zone 310.
* WIND...West winds 15 to 25 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent
* HAINES...4 to 5 or Moderate potential for rapid fire growth.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 202 on Wednesday.
Wyoming Department of Health figures showed the department received 154 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases Wednesday and 59 reports of new probable cases.
Also on Wednesday, the department received 11 new reports of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases, leaving the state with 1,961 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 418; Natrona County had 304; Uinta County had 160; Albany had 151; Sheridan had 127; Campbell had 122; Sweetwater had 102; Fremont had 74; Park had 70; Goshen had 60; Carbon and Platte had 49; Johnson had 43; Teton had 42; Lincoln and Washakie had 36; Niobrara had 30; Big Horn had 22; Sublette had 19; Converse had 17; Crook had 16; Weston had 11, and Hot Springs had three.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 110,264 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 106,956 have recovered.