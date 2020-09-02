CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in the state changed very little Wednesday as the number of new confirmed and probable cases reported around the state offset the number of recoveries.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said 45 new confirmed and probable cases were reported across Wyoming, while 43 people were diagnosed as recovering from the illness.
As a result, the number of people still sick with the illness went up by two on Wednesday to total 621.
Carbon County had 130 active cases; Fremont had 70; Laramie had 68; Albany had 55; Campbell had 43; Park had 42; Natrona had 38; Sheridan had 36; Goshen had 33; Teton had 30; Uinta had 15; Sweetwater and Washakie had 12; Converse had 10; Lincoln had nine; Big Horn had six; Weston had four; Crook and Hot Springs had three, and Platte and Sublette had one. There were no active cases in Johnson and Niobrara counties.
Health Department figures showed the active cases were found in 515 people with confirmed cases and 106 with probable cases.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases, and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The number of confirmed cases in the state increased by 29 on Wednesday to total 3,311 since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March. Counties reporting new cases were Albany, Big Horn, Campbell, Fremont, Hot Springs, Laramie, Natrona, Park, Sheridan, Sweetwater, Teton, Uinta and Washakie. Campbell, Fremont and Laramie counties saw the largest gain in new cases at four each.
The number of probable cases, where a patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case, but has not been tested for the illness, went up by 16 on Wednesday to total 600 since the pandemic began.
Of the 3,911 people infected since March, 3,249 had recovered as of Wednesday, the Health Department said. Recoveries were seen among 2,755 people with confirmed coronavirus cases and 494 with probable cases.