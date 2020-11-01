CHEYENNE – As of 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases seen since the disease was first diagnosed in Wyoming in mid-March stood at 11,638, an increase of 362 over the 11,276 reported Saturday.
Natrona County reported 80 new cases. Fremont County has 39 more cases. Albany and Campbell County each reported 38 new cases of coronavirus.
Laramie County saw an increase of 31 cases; Sheridan and Sweetwater counties' cases both increased by 25. Teton County saw 12 more cases; Park County is up by 11; Sublette and Big Horn counties each have 10 more; Converse County and Lincoln County have nine each. Uinta County reported seven additional cases; Carbon County has six; Both Goshen and Johnson counties reported five new cases; Platte County has three; Washakie County has one new case.
The Wyoming Department of Health reported a decrease of two coronavirus cases in Weston County.
The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming on Sunday was 4,960, an increase of 290 over Saturday's 4,670.
Laramie County has 764 active cases as of Sunday, an increase of 31 from Saturday. A countywide mask mandate from the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department goes into effect Monday.