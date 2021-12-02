...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE
SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley and Central Laramie
County.
* WHEN...From Saturday evening through late Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 14 on Thursday.
The state Department of Health said it received reports of 237 new laboratory-confirmed cases and reports of 48 new probable cases Thursday. At the same time, the department received 271 new reports of recoveries among those with confirmed and probable COVID cases, leaving the state with 1,402 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases, 263; Natrona County had 221; Campbell County had 129; Uinta had 127; Sheridan had 99; Carbon had 96; Albany had 64; Sweetwater had 60; Fremont had 55; Park had 38; Lincoln had 34; Teton had 32; Johnson had 29; Platte had 24; Converse had 22; Sublette had 20; Washakie had 19; Niobrara had 18; Goshen had 16; Big Horn and Crook had 14; Weston had seven, and Hot Springs had one.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 111,560 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 108,730 have recovered.