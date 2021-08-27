CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 21 on Friday to total 3,434.
The Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update showed the state received 367 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases on Friday, along with 105 new probable cases.
Meanwhile, the number of reported recoveries among people with either confirmed or probable cases increased by 451, leaving the state with 3,434 active cases.
Natrona County continued to have the highest number of active cases in the state, 539; Laramie County had 424; Campbell County had 331; Uinta County had 318; Fremont County had 239; Sweetwater had 222; Sheridan had 216; Teton had 182; Park had 147; Albany had 131; Lincoln had 112; Converse had 103; Platte had 72; Johnson had 68; Carbon and Goshen had 51; Weston had 48; Hot Springs had 47; Washakie had 36; Crook had 35; Big Horn had 28; Niobrara had 18, and Sublette had 16.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 21 counties, with Sweetwater County having the highest number of new cases at 49, followed by Uinta County with 40.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 73,467 the number of Wyoming residents diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in the state. Of those, 69,198 have recovered.