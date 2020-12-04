CHEYENNE – Wyoming’s number of active coronavirus cases increased Friday as the state Department of Health reported 529 new laboratory-confirmed cases.
The department, in its daily coronavirus update, said the state also added 130 probable coronavirus cases to its rolls Friday, while the number of recoveries reported to the state increased by 355.
The numbers left the state with 7,012 active coronavirus cases, an increase of 304 from Thursday.
Natrona County had 1,542 active cases Friday; Laramie County had 1,327; Campbell County had 755; Albany County had 474; Sweetwater had 416; Fremont had 381; Goshen had 329; Washakie had 228; Park had 201; Uinta had 192; Sheridan had 184; Lincoln had 153; Johnson had 139; Teton had 124; Sublette had 84; Platte had 83; Big Horn had 75; Converse had 73; Carbon had 64; Weston had 63; Hot Springs had 62; Crook had 36; and Niobrara had 27.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases, and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Reports of new confirmed cases came from 21 counties Friday. Laramie County had 110 new cases, while Natrona County had 63.
The increase in confirmed cases brought the total number of confirmed cases seen since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in mid-March to 31,047.
The increase of 130 in probable cases brought the total seen since the pandemic began to 4,690.
The increase in recoveries put the total number of people to recover from confirmed or probable cases since mid-March at 28,468.