CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming continued to climb Wednesday, increasing by 15 with the report of new confirmed cases in 13 counties.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said 37 new cases of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus were reported Wednesday, along with 11 new probable cases, compared to 33 recoveries.
The numbers left the state with 625 active coronavirus cases, an increase of 15 from Tuesday.
Albany had 105 cases – most of them, 70, involving University of Wyoming students or staff. Carbon County had 76; Laramie County had 75; Fremont County had 57; Natrona and Sheridan had 52; Park had 43; Goshen had 31; Teton had 27; Campbell had 23; Sweetwater had 15; Converse had 14; Uinta had 13; Lincoln had 12; Big Horn had seven; Washakie and Weston had five; Crook and Sublette had four; Hot Springs and Johnson had two; and Platte had one.
According to Department of Health figures, 504 of the active cases involved people with laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus, and 121 involved patients with probable cases.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases, and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The number of people with laboratory-confirmed cases on Wednesday went up by 37, with new cases reported in Albany, Campbell, Carbon, Converse, Johnson, Laramie, Lincoln, Natrona, Park, Sublette, Sweetwater, Teton and Weston counties. The increase brought the total number of lab-confirmed cases seen since illness was first detected in Wyoming in March to 3,520.
The number of probable cases, where patients have coronavirus symptoms and have been in contact with someone with a confirmed case, went up by 11 Wednesday to total 631 since the pandemic began.
Of the people infected with coronavirus since March, 3,484 have recovered, according to the Department of Health, including 2,974 with confirmed cases and 510 with probable cases.