CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 32 on Wednesday.
The Wyoming Department of Health reported it received 1,247 reports of new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday, along with 382 new reports of probable cases.
At the same time, the number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 1,597, leaving the state with 3,990 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases, 767; Natrona County had 479; Campbell County had 360; Fremont County had 348; Sheridan had 271; Albany had 243; Teton had 229; Sweetwater had 207; Uinta had 146; Lincoln had 128; Converse had 127; Carbon had 112; Goshen had 100; Park had 97; Johnson had 62; Sublette and Weston had 53; Washakie had 46; Crook had 43; Platte had 40; Hot Springs had 33; Big Horn had 31, and Niobrara had 15.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 141,090 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 135,475 have recovered.
The number of people hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus increased by 11 on Wednesday to total 155.
The largest number of COVID patients, 45, was found at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center was treating 39.