CHEYENNE – As of 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases seen since the disease was first diagnosed in the state in mid-March stood at 24,309, an increase of 742 cases over Saturday's 23,567.
The highest number of new cases was seen in Natrona County at 115; Laramie County saw 105 new cases; Fremont County had 95; Campbell County reported 67 new cases; Sheridan County had 58; Sweetwater County recorded 50; Uinta County had 43; Goshen County had 38; Albany County had 28; Carbon County saw 24; Washakie County reported 17; Converse and Johnson counties each had 13; Lincoln County reported 11 new cases; Sublette and Teton counties each saw 10; Big Horn and Crook counties each had eight new cases; Park County had seven; Niobrara and Weston counties each had six, and Hot Springs and Platte reported five new cases.
The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming on Sunday was 11,186, an increase of 482 over Saturday's 10,704.
The number of active cases in Laramie County was 1,588, an increase of 60 from Saturday's total.