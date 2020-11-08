CHEYENNE – As of 9 a.m. Sunday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases seen since the disease was first diagnosed in the state in mid-March stood at 14,691, an increase of 646 cases over the 14,045 reported Saturday.
According to the daily update from the Wyoming Department of Health: Natrona County had an increase of 142 cases; Campbell County had 81 new cases; Albany County had 80; Fremont County had 78; Sheridan County had 49 new cases; Laramie County had 39; Teton County had 45; Sweetwater and Park counties each had 30.
Big Horn and Converse counties each reported an increase of 11 cases; Weston County had nine more; Uinta had seven; Carbon had six; Crook, Goshen, Lincoln and Platte counties all reported five more cases; Hot Springs and Johnson counties each saw an increase of three cases; Washakie County had one new case.
The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming on Sunday was 6,881, an increase of 540 over Saturday's 6,341.
In Laramie County, the number of active cases topped 1,000 for the first time since the pandemic began. An increase of 32 active cases during the 24-hour reporting period brought the new total to 1,005.