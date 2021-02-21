CHEYENNE – As of 9 a.m. Sunday, the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases seen since the disease was first diagnosed in the state in mid-March stood at 45,653, an increase of 70 confirmed cases over Friday's 45,583.
The greatest rise in coronavirus cases was in Fremont County, which reported 19 new cases; Sweetwater County had 15; Carbon and Teton counties reported nine each; Park County had eight; Sheridan County had seven; Albany and Campbell counties had four each; Lincoln and Uinta counties had three each; Big Horn County reported two new cases; Crook, Goshen and Niobrara counties all had one new case. Hot Springs, Johnson, Platte, Washakie and Weston counties showed no change in coronavirus case numbers.
The Wyoming Department of Health showed a decrease of one case in Sublette County, two cases in Converse County, four cases in Laramie County and nine cases in Natrona County.
The number of active coronavirus cases in the state was 702, a decrease of 60 cases from Friday's 720. In Laramie County, the number of active cases decreased by eight to 52.