CHEYENNE – Wyoming reported a record daily number of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as Laramie County surpassed Albany County the same day to become the county with the second-highest number of active cases in the state.
The new daily high comes as Laramie County’s case numbers have more than doubled in the last two weeks. On Tuesday, the county was reporting 1,271 active cases. Two weeks ago, that number was at 572.
The Wyoming Department of Health also confirmed Tuesday an additional 13 deaths connected to COVID-19, five of which were Laramie County residents. Across Wyoming, 40 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported since the start of November, representing nearly a third of the state’s COVID-19 death toll since the pandemic began.
The number of hospitalizations at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has also nearly doubled since late October. CRMC officials reported 41 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 on Tuesday – up from 21 virus-related hospitalizations Oct. 27. Six of those patients are in intensive care units.
CRMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jeff Chapman said Tuesday that the hospital was “getting close” to stressing its staffing levels and bed capacity.
“To this point, it’s more that we’re getting close, and it’s creating anxiety, but we have not hit a crisis point where we just can’t handle (new patients),” Chapman said.
The hospital is exploring options to add staff from elsewhere, such as bringing in nurses from its outpatient clinics, Chapman added. CRMC officials have also looked into hiring traveling agency nurses, though Chapman said the nationwide demand for their services has made it difficult.
“We’re at a point where probably our rate-limiting step is staffing,” Chapman said. “We have some options to open up other beds, nontraditional beds, but we would be limited by not having enough staff to do so.”
The hospital was able to partially address its ICU capacity following a decision last week to convert part of its telemetry unit, normally used for cardiac issues, for use by COVID-19 patients who need intensive care.
“We are expanding that as needed, but it’s not unrealistic that we may get to where we have two of our inpatient tower floors only working with COVID patients,” Chapman said.
The hospital also currently has a few COVID-19 patients from South Dakota and Nebraska. Chapman did not disclose the exact number of out-of-state patients, but said it was “not an insignificant amount.”
Another complicating factor for CRMC officials has been that local long-term care facilities are not currently taking patients. Chapman said the dynamic has created a “bottleneck,” citing an estimate that as many as 15 COVID-19 patients at CRMC could be ready for release from the hospital.
“We have a significant number of patients that could be discharged if we had some place to safely send them to,” Chapman said. “And it’s certainly not the skilled nursing facilities’ fault. It’s just the reality that a number of places are not taking admissions, both in the city of Cheyenne and also in the region.”
While some Wyoming nursing homes saw outbreaks earlier in the pandemic, transmission appeared to pick up at the facilities last month, according to statistics from the Wyoming Department of Health. Since mid-October, the Life Care Center of Cheyenne has been dealing with one of the largest outbreaks at any facility in the state, with 90 positive cases reported among its residents as of Tuesday afternoon.
Though the local facility has been posting updates on its website, the Wyoming Department of Health was unable Tuesday to provide an updated list of COVID-19 situations at all of the state’s long-term care facilities.
While a mask order is in effect in Laramie County until Nov. 30, it remains to be seen if any additional public health measures will be adopted at the state level. On Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Mark Gordon held a call with businesses across the state to gather input on how to keep them open while protecting employees and customers.
A spokesman for Gordon said the governor was reviewing his options due to the recent uptick in hospitalizations. Gordon plans to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Thursday, and he he is expected to address the topic further then.
In the near term, medical officials at CRMC are preparing for “at least the level that we’re seeing right now, and probably increased demand over the next few weeks,” Chapman said.
“When you look at other areas that have gone through similar peaks, you’ll see that peak is anywhere from a two- to four-week range, where they kind of stay at that level,” Chapman said. “So my hope is that we’re partway through that two to four weeks, but I do not know that for sure. No one can predict that.
“But overall, we’re anticipating at least this level, if not higher, over at least the next month.”