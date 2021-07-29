CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming climbed to the highest level seen since early February on Thursday at 922.
Figures from the Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update showed the number of active cases increased by 141 since Tuesday, the last day an update was provided.
The increase was due to the reporting of 242 new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus and 90 new probable cases in the last two days.
At the same time, the department received new reports of recoveries among 191 people with either laboratory-confirmed or probable cases, leaving the state with 922 active cases. The last time the state saw more than 900 active cases was on Feb. 7, when the total stood at 987.
Laramie County continued to have the state’s highest number of active cases at 196; Natrona County had 92; Fremont and Sweetwater counties had 68; Campbell had 62; Albany had 51; Uinta had 50; Teton had 44; Converse had 43; Carbon had 42; Park had 33; Sheridan had 32; Platte had 30; Lincoln had 26; Sublette had 22; Big Horn had 18; Goshen had 16; Weston had 12; Crook had six; Washakie had five; Johnson had four, and Hot Springs and Niobrara had one each.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New laboratory-confirmed cases were reported in 20 of Wyoming’s 23 counties on Thursday. Laramie County had the highest number of new cases at 37, while Fremont County had 25.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 64,955 the number of Wyoming residents diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020. Of those, 63,257 have recovered.