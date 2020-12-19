CHEYENNE – As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases seen since the disease was first diagnosed in the state in mid-March stood at 35,818, an increase of 58 cases over yesterday's 35,760.
The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming on Saturday increased by 53, from yesterday's 2,464 to 2,517.
The county reporting the largest increase in cases Saturday was Johnson County, with 11; Laramie county had 10; Park County had nine; Goshen and Sweetwater counties each reported six new cases; Sheridan and Washakie counties each had four; Albany, Carbon and Uinta counties had two each; Fremont, Hot Springs, Lincoln, Platte, Sublette and Teton counties all had one. Campbell, Converse, Crook and Niobrara counties all reported no new cases on Saturday, while Big Horn and Natrona counties each showed a decrease of one case. The number of cases in Weston County decreased by two, according to the state Health Department.