CHEYENNE – As of 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases seen since the disease was first diagnosed in the state in mid-March stood at 34,168, an increase of 411 over Saturday's 33,757.
The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming on Sunday also increased. Active cases totaled 3,758, an increase of 337 over Saturday's 3,421.
The biggest increase in laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases per county was 77, in Laramie County, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Sweetwater County had 66; both Natrona and Park counties had 36; Fremont County had 33; Goshen and Sheridan counties reported 21 new cases each; Teton County had 18; Campbell County had 17; Uinta County had 14; Albany County had 13; Lincoln County had 11; Platte and Washakie each reported nine new cases; Carbon County had eight; Sublette County had six; Big Horn and Converse counties had five each; Hot Springs County had three; Crook County had two and Niobrara County had one.
Johnson and Weston reported no new cases of coronavirus.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Laramie County rose by 54, from 703 to 757, between 9 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.