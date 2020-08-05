CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming remained at 575 on Wednesday as the number of new cases and the number of recoveries balanced each other out.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said the number of laboratory-confirmed and probable coronavirus cases seen since the illness was first diagnosed in the state in March went up by 39 on Wednesday, the same increase seen in the number of people to recover from the illness since the pandemic began.
Fremont County had 114 active cases; Laramie County had 96; Carbon County had 60; Park County had 45; Teton and Uinta counties had 43; Albany had 34; Natrona had 26; Sheridan had 24; Lincoln had 22; Sweetwater had 17; Washakie had 13; Campbell had 12; Goshen had 11; Sublette had eight; Big Horn had three, and Converse and Hot Springs had two.
Crook, Johnson, Niobrara, Platte and Weston counties continued to have no active cases.
According to Department of Health figures, 462 active cases were found in people with laboratory-confirmed cases and 113 were among patients with probable cases.
The number of new laboratory-confirmed cases increased in 13 counties: Carbon, Fremont, Goshen, Hot Springs, Laramie, Lincoln, Natrona, Park, Sheridan, Sweetwater, Teton, Uinta and Washakie. Park County saw the largest increase with seven new cases.
The number of probable cases increased by seven to total 499 seen since the pandemic began in mid-March. A probable case is defined as one where the patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case, but has not been tested for the illness.
The 39 recoveries reported Wednesday brought to 2,323 the number of patients to recover from the illness since March. Of the recoveries, 1,937 have occurred among people with confirmed cases and 386 were among patients with probable cases.