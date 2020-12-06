CHEYENNE – As of 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases seen since the disease was first diagnosed in the state in mid-March stood at 31,561, an increase of 311 cases over Saturday's 31,250.
The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming on Sunday increased by 253 – from 6,151 to 6,404, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
All but Converse and Niobrara counties reported an increase in cases, but the rise was relatively small in each county.
The highest number of newly confirmed laboratory cases was found in Laramie County, which reported 47; Teton County had 46; Fremont County had 43; Natrona County had 25; both Park and Washakie counties reported 23; Albany County had 19; Sweetwater County had 14; Carbon County had 12; Lincoln County had 11; Goshen County reported nine; Sheridan and Uinta counties reported eight new cases each; Platte County had six; Big Horn and Campbell counties each had four; Sublette County had three new cases; Hot Springs and Johnson counties each had two; and Crook and Weston counties both reported one new case.