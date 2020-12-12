CHEYENNE – As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases seen since the disease was first diagnosed in the state in mid-March stood at 33,757, an increase of 98 cases over Friday's 33,659.
The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming on Saturday increased by 37, from 3,384 to 3,421, according to an update from the Wyoming Department of Health.
Converse County reported no new cases. For this shorter (18-hour) reporting period, the remaining 22 counties reported single-digit increases – with the exception of Teton County, which had 18 new cases.
Washakie County had nine cases; Carbon and Laramie counties had eight; Sweetwater County had seven; Albany, Goshen and Park counties each reported five new cases; Big Horn, Campbell, Crook all had four new cases; Fremont, Lincoln, Natrona, Platte and Uinta counties all had three; Sublette County had two; and Hot Springs, Johnson, Niobrara and Sheridan counties reported one new case each.
In Laramie County, the number of reported recoveries (31 total; 29 lab-confirmed and two probable) outpaced new cases (14 total; eight lab-confirmed and six probable) to lower the number of active cases from 720 to 703.