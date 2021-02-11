CHEYENNE – The number of active COVID-19 cases in Wyoming dropped by one Thursday, despite an increase of more than 80 in the state’s confirmed cases.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, reported 87 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID and 18 new probable cases.
At the same time, the state said it received new reports of 106 recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases, leaving Wyoming with 807 active cases, a decline of one from Wednesday.
Teton County had 123 active cases; Fremont County had 107; Natrona County had 100; Laramie and Sheridan counties had 66; Sweetwater had 62; Carbon had 56; Albany had 35; Park had 31; Uinta had 28; Campbell had 26; Converse had 23; Big Horn had 19; Lincoln had 17; Goshen had 14; Platte had 10; Sublette had nine; Weston had seven; Washakie had six, and Johnson and Niobrara had one.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases, and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Crook and Hot Springs counties remained free of active coronavirus cases.
New confirmed cases were reported in 13 counties. Carbon County saw the highest number of new cases at 25, while Fremont County reported 17 new confirmed cases.
The additional confirmed and probable cases brought to 52,979 the number of Wyoming residents diagnosed with coronavirus since the first case was detected in the state in March. Of those, 51,525 have recovered since the pandemic began, according to Health Department figures.