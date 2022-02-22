...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40
below zero.
* WHERE...East central Wyoming into the northern Nebraska
Panhandle including Douglas, Lusk, Harrison, and Chadron.
* WHEN...Wind Chill Warning in effect until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 415 over the long holiday weekend.
The Wyoming Department of Health said it received reports of 403 new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus from Saturday through Tuesday, along with 64 reports of new probable cases.
During the same period, the number of recoveries reported among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 853, leaving the state with 539 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases Tuesday at 96; Natrona County had 69; Fremont County had 57; Teton County had 52; Campbell had 51; Sweetwater had 39; Sheridan had 24; Park and Washakie had 20; Carbon had 18; Lincoln had 17; Albany had 15; Platte had 12; Uinta had 10; Big Horn and Sublette had seven; Goshen had six; Crook, Johnson and Weston had four; Hot Springs had three, and Converse and Niobrara had two.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 154,549 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 152,292 have recovered.
The number of COVID patients being treated in Wyoming hospitals fell by six over the weekend to total 68 on Tuesday.
The highest number of coronavirus patients was found at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center, 21, while 20 were being treated at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.