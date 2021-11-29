CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 763 during the holiday weekend.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its first coronavirus update since Wednesday, said it received reports of 432 new laboratory-confirmed cases and 128 probable cases over the long weekend.
Also between Wednesday and Monday, the number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 1,323, leaving the state with 1,198 active cases, the lowest number since Aug. 4, when the total stood at 1,303.
Laramie County had 246 active cases on Monday; Uinta County had 158; Natrona County had 156; Campbell County had 109; Sheridan County had 97; Albany had 72; Sweetwater had 60; Fremont had 37; Park had 30; Washakie had 28; Carbon had 27; Platte had 26; Goshen had 23; Teton had 21; Johnson had 19; Lincoln had 18; Niobrara had 17; Sublette had 15; Big Horn had 13; Crook had 10; Converse had eight; Weston had seven, and Hot Springs had one.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 110,824 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 108,279 have recovered.
Wyoming hospitals reported 126 COVID-19 patients Monday, up two from the 124 last Wednesday. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center had 38, while there were eight at the Cheyenne VA Medical Center. Casper's Wyoming Medical Center had 29.