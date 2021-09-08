...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THURSDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming.
WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Thursday.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires over the western United
States.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
CHEYENNE – After falling by more than 600 over the weekend, the number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 684 on Wednesday.
The Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update showed the state saw 441 new laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, along with 361 new probable cases.
Also on Wednesday, the department received new reports of recoveries among 118 people with either confirmed or probable cases, leaving the state with 4,168 active cases, an increase of 684 from Tuesday. Tuesday’s active case count of 3,484 was a decline of 621 active cases from Friday.
Natrona County continued to have the highest number of active cases at 729; Laramie County had 446; Campbell County had 357; Sweetwater had 319; Fremont had 303; Uinta had 285; Sheridan had 254; Park had 212; Lincoln had 166; Converse had 151; Hot Springs had 148; Teton had 124; Albany had 117; Carbon had 85; Goshen had 83; Washakie had 68; Platte had 60; Crook had 58; Johnson had 51; Weston had 47; Big Horn had 46; Sublette had 36, and Niobrara had 23.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 79,297 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March of 2020. Of those, 74,250 have recovered.