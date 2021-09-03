The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
South Central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 830 PM MDT.
* At 525 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75
inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing
or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Cheyenne, Burns and Hillsdale.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 367 and 383.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming declined by 52 on Friday to end the week.
The Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update showed the state received 512 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases on Friday, along with 92 new probable cases. At the same time, the state received 656 new reports of recoveries among those with either confirmed or probable cases, leaving Wyoming with 4,105 active cases, a decline of 52 from Thursday.
Natrona County continued to have the highest number of active cases at 664; Laramie County had 424; Campbell County had 358; Sweetwater had 328; Fremont had 295; Uinta had 267; Sheridan had 207; Hot Springs and Lincoln had 176; Park had 174; Teton had 159; Converse had 135; Albany had 116; Platte had 100; Goshen had 88; Carbon had 86; Johnson had 80; Washakie had 71; Crook had 45; Sublette had 44; Big Horn had 43; Weston had 41, and Niobrara had 28.
The number of people hospitalized for coronavirus treatment continued to increase toward the end of the week, growing to 203 as of Thursday from 198 on Wednesday. It dropped back to 189 on Friday.
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center had the largest number of COVID patients at 40, while 38 were being treated at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center.