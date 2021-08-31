...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming.
WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Wednesday.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires across the western
United States.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
CHEYENNE – Wyoming’s active coronavirus case total declined by 73 on Tuesday as every county in the state reported recoveries among those with either laboratory-confirmed or probable cases.
The Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update showed the state received new reports of 430 recoveries Tuesday. That number offset the reports of 225 new confirmed cases and 155 probable cases, leaving the state with 3,439 active cases, a decline of 73 from Monday.
Natrona County continued to lead the state in active cases at 526; Laramie County had 370; Uinta County had 342; Campbell had 286; Fremont had 253; Sweetwater had 251; Sheridan had 192; Teton had 153; Lincoln had 137; Park had 132; Albany had 126; Converse had 120; Hot Springs had 99; Platte had 84; Johnson had 68; Goshen had 65; Carbon had 63; Washakie had 39; Big Horn and Crook had 32; Weston had 27; Sublette had 23, and Niobrara had 19.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 20 counties, with Laramie County reporting the highest number of new cases at 36. Lincoln County had 27 new cases.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 75,136 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020. Of those, 70,839 have recovered.