CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming dropped over the past week to the lowest level seen since late April.
Figures from the Wyoming Department of Health showed that the number of active cases on Monday was 405, a decline of 32 from June 14 and the lowest number seen since April 20, when the number of active cases stood at 376.
The department’s regular coronavirus report said the state received reports of 309 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since June 14, along with 87 reports of probable cases.
At the same time, the number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed and probable cases increased by 419 to leave the state with 405 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 202; Sweetwater County had 39; Campbell County had 25; Natrona County had 24; Albany had 20; Uinta had 16; Fremont had 15; Park had 13; Teton had 10; Platte had eight; Johnson had seven; Converse, Goshen and Hot Springs had four; Crook, Lincoln and Sheridan had three; Washakie had two, and Carbon, Niobrara and Weston had one.
Big Horn and Sublette counties had no active cases as of Monday.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 20 counties. Laramie County had the highest number of new cases at 148. The increase is due to large gatherings of people in the county and low vaccination rates, according to the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 61,630 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming.
Of those, 60,491 have recovered, according to the Department of Health.