...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO
5 PM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3
inches.
* WHERE...Central and East Laramie County Wyoming and Kimball
County Nebraska. This includes Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs and
Kimball.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming dropped by 319 over the weekend.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its regular coronavirus update, said it received 2,050 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases from Saturday through Monday and reports of 454 new probable cases.
At the same time, the department said the number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases went up by 2,823, leaving the state with 7,769 active cases.
Laramie County continued to have the highest number of active cases, 1,510; Natrona County had 1,284; Fremont County had 625; Campbell County had 577; Sweetwater had 565; Teton had 525; Albany had 509; Sheridan had 410; Uinta had 360; Lincoln had 217; Park had 196; Carbon had 179; Goshen had 174; Johnson had 151; Converse had 97; Sublette had 73; Crook had 68; Washakie had 66; Weston had 64; Hot Springs had 47; Platte had 46; Niobrara had 14, and Big Horn had 12.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 137,873 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first discovered in Wyoming. Of those, 128,503 have recovered.
The number of people being treated at Wyoming hospitals for coronavirus rose by two on Monday to total 124.
Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center had the most coronavirus patients, 46, while Cheyenne Regional Medical Center had 26.