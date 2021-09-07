...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Wednesday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming
WHEN...now through 1pm Wednesday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires in the western U.S.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Active COVID cases in Wyoming fall by 621 over weekend
CHEYENNE – The number of active COVID cases in Wyoming dropped by 621 over the long holiday weekend, despite an increase in confirmed cases of more than 1,000.
The Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update said the state received reports of 1,011 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the illness over the weekend, along with 278 reports of new probable cases.
However, the state also received new reports between Friday and Tuesday of 1,889 recoveries among patients with confirmed or probable cases, leaving Wyoming with 3,484 active cases, a decline of 621 from Friday.
Natrona County continued to have the highest number of active cases at 591; Laramie County had 364; Campbell had 310; Uinta had 290; Sweetwater had 278; Fremont had 256; Park had 189; Hot Springs had 140; Lincoln had 131; Teton had 129; Sheridan had 117; Converse had 109; Albany had 87; Carbon had 77; goshen had 72; Platte had 57; Big Horn had 54; Washakie had 51; Crook had 48; Johnson had 43; Weston had 40; Sublette had 33, and Niobrara had 18.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 78,495 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 74,132 have recovered.
Despite the decline in the number of active cases, the number of people hospitalized for treatment of the illness continued to rise over the weekend, reaching 230 on Tuesday, an increase of 41 from Friday.
The largest number of patients being treated for coronavirus was found at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, 52, followed by 45 at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center.