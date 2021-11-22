...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 310, 311, 312, AND 313...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 4 PM MST
TUESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
301, 310, 311, 312, AND 313...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 4 PM MST Tuesday.
* AFFECTED AREA...In Nebraska, fire weather zones 311, 312, 313.
In Wyoming, fire weather zone 301 and 310.
* WIND...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph possible.
* HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5 or Moderate potential for rapid fire growth.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
The delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has been making headlines as it has quickly become the most prevalent strain in America. Tribune News Service/file
CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming declined by more than 300 over the weekend to fall to less than 2,000 for the first time in three months.
The Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update said the state received 355 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases between Friday and Monday, along with 129 reports of new probable cases.
Also during the weekend, the number of recoveries reported among those with confirmed or probable cases grew by 797, leaving the state with 1,795 active cases, a decline of 313 from Friday. Monday marked the first time the active case total had fallen to less than 2,000 since Aug. 12.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 388; Natrona County had 275; Uinta County had 145; Albany County had 138; Sweetwater had 103; Sheridan had 102; Campbell had 97; Fremont had 89; Park had 56; Johnson had 48; Goshen had 46; Platte had 43; Carbon and Teton had 42; Lincoln had 34; Niobrara had 28; Big Horn and Converse had 23; Washakie had 21; Crook had 19; Sublette had 17; Weston had 14, and Hot Springs had two.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming to 109,802. Of those, 106,660 have recovered.